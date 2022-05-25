New Delhi: The much-awaited Nothing Phone 1 is expected to launch in the month of July 2022, according to a new leak. The latest device from the UK-based electronics company is expected to pack several features that could give flagship smartphones a run for their money. However, Nothing Phone 1 could be a mid-range smartphone. Founded by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, Nothing hasn’t officially said anything about the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. Besides the launch date, several other features of the smartphone have been tipped. However, nothing can be said for sure, as the company has stayed mum on the leaks.

According to the latest leaks by German publication All Round PC, Nothing Phone 1 could launch on July 21, 2022. The smartphone is reportedly expected to come with a transparent back and wireless charging support.

Nothing Phone 1 Expected Price

Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be launched at a price of EUR 500 (about Rs 41,400), according to the media report. However, the smartphone could sell at a higher price in India due to higher import duties.

Nothing Phone 1 Expected Features

However, as of now, nothing is known about Nothing Phone 1's storage and RAM configurations. But the phone could come with features such as a transparent back and wireless charging support just like Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds, according to the latest by Pei. Also, Nothing Phone 1 could come with a translucent case that clearly reveals the internal components of the phone.

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. However, it is yet to be seen if the smartphone will pack a Snapdragon 700 series chip.