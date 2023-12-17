New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly built Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) in Surat, Gujarat, on December 17, 2023. This massive complex, touted as a "major boost to the diamonds industry," will house over 4,500 diamond trading offices and is now the world's largest office building.

Located in the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, the SDB boasts a floor area of over 67 lakh square feet, surpassing any other office complex globally. It features nine towers with offices ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft, catering to traders of all sizes.

In addition to the trading offices, the SDB includes other vital infrastructure for the diamond industry, such as a "Customs Clearance House," a Jewellery Mall, and international banking facilities. These amenities are expected to streamline operations and attract even more business to Surat, which is already a major diamond hub.

Prime Minister Modi's visit also includes the inauguration of the newly upgraded terminal building at the Surat airport, further enhancing connectivity and convenience for the city's booming diamond trade.

The SDB has been in development since 2015, with former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel performing the groundbreaking ceremony. Its official opening marks a significant milestone for Surat's diamond industry and is expected to attract new investment and jobs to the city.