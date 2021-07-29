Railway Ministry announces big incentives and promotions for railway athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has announced big incentives and promotions for the Railway athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“25 athletes and 5 Coaches and 1 Physio from Railway Sports Promotion Board are representing Indian contingent in Tokyo Olympic Games being held from 23rd July to 8th August, 2021. Indian Railways is one of the biggest contributing organisation in the Olympic Games with approx 20% of the total athletes,” an official statement said.

To boost up their morale, Ministry of Railways have announced following Special Cash awards in favour of Indian Railway athletes and officials participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 as per following details, over and above existing policy:

Gold Medal: Rs.3 Crore;

Silver Medal: Rs.2 Crore;

Bronze Medal: Rs.1 Crore.

Up to 8th Participants: Rs.35 Lakh;

Participants: Rs.7.5 Lakh;

Coach of Gold medalist athlete: Rs.25 Lakh;

Coach of Silver medalist athlete: Rs.20 Lakh;

Coach of Bronze Medalist athlete: Rs.15 Lakh;

Other coaches of Participant athletes: Rs.7.5 Lakh.

This liberalized promotion policy will act as an incentive to the country’s elite sportspersons/coaches and reaffirms Railways commitment to the promotion of sports in the country, said the official release.

