Rajya Sabha passes Interim Budget 2019-20, Finance Bill without debate; adjourns sine die

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on Wednesday after passing the Interim Budget and Finance Bill 2019-20 without a debate.

Rajya Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and the Appropriation Bill without debate.

The Interim Budget, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill were passed by a voice vote in the Upper House after a broad consensus was arrived among political parties to pass them without debate.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla moved that the Appropriation and Finance Bills be passed. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu put the bills to vote, which were approved by voice vote and returned to the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Lok Sabha passed the interim budget amid walk-out by Congress, NCP and Left Mps. The Finance Bill, 2019 has been passed by the Lower House of Parliament by a voice vote.