RBI May Hike 25 bps Interest Rate In Next MPC, Says Expert

New Delhi: With retail inflation remaining above the comfort level of 6 percent and most global peers including US Fed continuing hawkish stance, the Reserve Bank of India too may go in for a 25 basis points hike in the bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced on April 6, opined experts. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank will be meeting for three days on April 3, 5, and 6 to take into account various domestic and global factors before coming out with the first bi-monthly monetary policy for fiscal 2023-24.

The two key factors which the committee will deliberate intensely while firming up the next monetary policy are elevated retail inflation and the recent action taken by central banks of the developed nations especially the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of England. (Also Read: Bengaluru Techies Post On Clearing 'Google Interview, But Failing Tenant Interview' Goes Viral, Social Media Reacts)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been raising benchmark rates since May 2022 to contain inflation which has been largely driven by external factors, especially the disruption of the global supply chain following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Also Read: India's Forex Reserves Rise Sharply)

In its last policy meeting held in February, RBI raised the policy rate or repo by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent. Having remained below six percent for two months (November and December 2022), the retail inflation breached the comfort zone warranting action by the Reserve Bank.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation was 6.52 percent in January and 6.44 percent in February. "Given that CPI inflation has been 6.5 percent and 6.4 percent in the last two months and that liquidity is now near neutral, we may expect the RBI to raise rates once again by 25 bps and probably change stance to neutral to signal that this cycle is over," opined Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.

India Ratings and Research Chief Economist D K Pant too expect the central bank to raise the policy rate by 25 bps (basis points). "This is likely to be the last rate hike in the present policy tightening cycle," he said and added that the inflation trajectory from here is going to decline due to the impact of past policy rate hikes, softening of global commodity prices, and base effect.

Meanwhile, Ranen Banerjee, Partner, Economic Advisory Services, PwC India, said that the risk of dis-anchoring the inflation expectations by going for a pause owing to the banking turmoil has forced the US Fed, ECB, and BoE to raise the policy rates. The speech of the US Fed chair clearly articulates that there is going to be less hawkishness going forward.

The case for disengagement of the Indian monetary policy moves with the US Fed has become stronger and the probability of a pause by the RBI on rate hikes has increased, he said.