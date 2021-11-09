हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBI

RBI removes restrictions on Diners Club International

RBI removes restrictions on Diners Club International

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions, with immediate effect, imposed on Diners Club International regarding on-boarding of fresh domestic customers onto its card network.

In April, the RBI had imposed restrictions on Diners Club International from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021 for non-compliance of payment system data storage norms.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on storage of payment system data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect."

Diners Club International is a direct banking and payment services company.

It offers access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, and providing corporations and small business owners with a complete array of expense management solutions.

RBI Diners Club International Reserve Bank of India
