Spanish newspaper gets brutally trolled for snake charmer to demonstrate India's economic development

New Delhi: La Vanguardia, a Spanish newspaper, stirred up a ruckus online when their front page piece on the Indian economy went viral. A caricature of a snake charmer appeared in the article headlined "The Hour of the Indian Economy." The post, which was shared on Twitter by Nithin Kamath, the founder, and CEO of Zerodha, has sparked a discussion about the "objectionable" portrayal.

The fact that the world is taking notice is wonderful, but it is disrespectful to stereotype India as a snake charmer. What will it take for this to stop—possibly the sale of global Indian products? In the caption, Kamath authored. A front-page photograph of the newspaper with a snake charmer playing a double-reed instrument to raise the graph of India's economic growth is included in the post. (Also Read: Work From Pub is a new trend; From unlimited drinks to lunch, here's what bars offering)

The article has received a number of comments. Although some users of the microblogging site agreed with Kamath's viewpoint, other users talked about how snake charmers are a representation of India's mystique. (Also Read: Person misspells his name on Tinder as RAT, Netizens react)

The incident was noted by Pritish Nandy as well, and he had an intriguing opinion to share. Nothing is an insult unless you decide it is. Your response is excessive. It is an homage. One of magic's most iconic images is the snake charmer. According to La Vanguarda, India is amazing. Do not increase the number of Indians who take offense. It's too huge already! He composed.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted India's economic growth to be 6.1% in 2022, the highest among the world's major economies.

On Thursday, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva praised India's economic development and said it is deserving of the moniker "bright spot on this otherwise bleak horizon."