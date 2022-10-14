NewsTechnology
DATING APP TINDER

Person misspells his name on Tinder as RAT, Netizens react

Everything began when Ray, a 35-year-old man, created a Tinder profile. But he wrote "Rat" instead of appropriately spelling his name. Scroll ahead to find out how Netizens react on this.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ray wrote "Rat" on Tinder.
  • He added a caption, "My name is Ray and I can't change it.
  • The post received over 37k likes.

Trending Photos

Person misspells his name on Tinder as RAT, Netizens react

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that they can choose their partner online. They can date someone with only one click. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point. The value of a compelling bio is apparent in the era of online dating.

Many people will concur with us when we state that the majority of people evaluate users of dating apps based on the mentioned interests, hobbies, and, of course, photos. Because of this, when a man used the wrong spelling of his name when making his Tinder dating profile, internet users didn't take long to start a meme-fest over it. (Also Read: How much RADIATION your smartphone emits? Are you SAFE? Find out by just dialling THIS number)

Everything began when Ray, a 35-year-old man, created a Tinder profile. But he wrote "Rat" instead of appropriately spelling his name. Now, Ray is a fairly simple name to spell, so getting it wrong suggests something about the individual. Yet, hey! We'll let you be the one to judge. And what is the worst thing, you ask? (Also Read: 'Crying CEO' gets brutally trolled for sharing news of grandmother's death)

Ray, poor Ray, couldn't discover the name-change option. He, therefore, left everything to chance and added the small caption, "My name is Ray and I can't change it," to the image.

The post received over 37k likes, showing how much Twitter users liked it. Netizens had a field day with the incident, sharing amusing jokes and making fun of the man's ignorance of technology.

Live Tv

dating app TinderOnline dating appOnline dating apps

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes