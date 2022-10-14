Person misspells his name on Tinder as RAT, Netizens react

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that they can choose their partner online. They can date someone with only one click. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point. The value of a compelling bio is apparent in the era of online dating.

Many people will concur with us when we state that the majority of people evaluate users of dating apps based on the mentioned interests, hobbies, and, of course, photos. Because of this, when a man used the wrong spelling of his name when making his Tinder dating profile, internet users didn't take long to start a meme-fest over it.

Everything began when Ray, a 35-year-old man, created a Tinder profile. But he wrote "Rat" instead of appropriately spelling his name. Now, Ray is a fairly simple name to spell, so getting it wrong suggests something about the individual. Yet, hey! We'll let you be the one to judge. And what is the worst thing, you ask?

Ray, poor Ray, couldn't discover the name-change option. He, therefore, left everything to chance and added the small caption, "My name is Ray and I can't change it," to the image.

The post received over 37k likes, showing how much Twitter users liked it. Netizens had a field day with the incident, sharing amusing jokes and making fun of the man's ignorance of technology.

