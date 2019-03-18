States with highest and lowest production of wheat in last four years

New Delhi: As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India has been able to achieve a broad-based record foodgrain production in the year 2016-17.

“As per the Fourth Advance Estimates for 2016-17, Production of wheat during 2016-17 is estimated at a record level of 98.38 million tonnes. The wheat production is higher by 2.53 million tones than the previous record production of 95.85 million tonnes during 2013-14. The wheat production is higher by 6.10 million tonnes as compared to the wheat production of 92.29 million tonnes in 2015-16,” the report said.

In the last four years, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart for the highest production of Wheat (Thousand Tonnes) from 2013-14 to 2016-17 while for the same period Tripura stood at the bottom of the chart from 2013-14 to 2015-16 and for 2016-17 Odisha was at the bottom of the list.

State with highest production of Rice in last four years (Thousand Tonnes)

State with lowest production of Rice in last four years (Thousand Tonnes)

Here's looking at State-Wise Production Of Foodgrains – Rice from 2013-14 to 2016-17

As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India's total geographical area is 328.7 million hectares. Out of this, the reported net sown area is 140.1 million hectares and the gross cropped area is 198.4 million hectares with a cropping intensity of 142 percent (figures as per the land use statistics 2014-15).

The net area sown works out to be 43 percent of the country's total geographical area while the net irrigated area is 68.4 million hectares.