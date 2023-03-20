Tamil Nadu government to give Rs 1000 per month cash dole to women's scheme from September

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will implement the ruling party DMK`s poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month assistance to the women heads of eligible households from this September onwards, and a sum of Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the state budget for FY24.

"Women heads of families who have been affected adversely by the steep increase in cooking gas price by the Union Government and the overall price rise, will be greatly benefited by this scheme," said state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Interestingly, the DMK party had also made a pole promise a subsidy of Rs 100 for a cooking gas cylinder.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24, Rajan said: "The operational guidelines outlining the eligibility to avail the benefits under this scheme will be evolved and released soon."

He said a sum of Rs 7,000 crore has been allotted in the Budget for this scheme which will be a game changer in the socio-economic life of women of the state.

Opposition parties in the state have been criticising the DMK government for not fulfilling its poll promise of doling Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently said the Rs 1,000/month financial assistance to women will find a mention in the state budget for 2023-24.