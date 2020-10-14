Transportation of notified fruits and vegetables on Kisan Rail to get 50% subsidy

New Delhi: The government has decided to extend the massive incentives to farmers. The notified fruits and vegetables transported through Kisan Rail will get a freight subsidy of 50%, according to official notification.

Under this, fruits like Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Papaya, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Almond, Aonla, Passion fruit, and Pear and vegetables like - French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Garlic, Onion, Potato, and Tomato will get the benefit with immediate effect.

Under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total’ scheme of MoFPI, the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Food Processing Industries have decided to extend a 50% subsidy on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables. This subsidy has become applicable on Kisan Rail trains with effect from October 14, 2020.

As further support and incentive for the farmers using the Kisan Rail services, Ministries of Railways and Food Processing Industries have decided that the 50% subsidy on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables (under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total’ scheme of MoFPI) shall be granted directly to Kisan Rail – for which MoFPI will provide necessary funds to Ministry of Railways.

Any other fruit/vegetable can be added in the future on the basis of a recommendation by the Ministry of Agriculture or state government.

Kisan Rail ensures agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country in quick time by faster transportation benefitting both the farmers and the consumers.

It will also give assurance of better prices with faster and cheaper transportation, providing a seamless supply chain, preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce thereby opening up the scope to increase the income of farmers.

Kisan Rails

1. The first Kisan Rail, ex-Devlali (Nashik, Maharashtra) to Danapur (Patna, Bihar), was inaugurated on August 7, 2020 – as a weekly train. Subsequently, on popular demand the train has been extended to Muzaffarpur (Bihar), and has also been made bi-weekly. In addition, link coaches – from Sangla and Pune – have also been introduced which joins this Kisan Rail at Manmad.

2. Second Kisan Rail – from Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) to Adarsh Nagar Delhi – was inaugurated on September 9, 2020, as a weekly train.

3. Third Kisan Rail – from Bengaluru (Karnataka) to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) – was inaugurated on September 9, 2020, as a weekly train.

4. Fourth Kisan Rail – from Nagpur and Warud Orange City (Maharashtra) to Adarsh Nagar Delhi – is planned for inauguration on October 14, 2020.