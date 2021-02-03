हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Budget 2021-22

Travel in world class Metro Lite, Metro Neo Transport to be a reality soon in tier-2, tier-1 peripheral areas

The FM announced Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crore is for capital expenditure. National Rail Plan for India (2030): to create a ‘future ready’ Railway system by 2030, 100% electrification of Broad-Gauge routes to be completed by December, 2023, FM said.

Travel in world class Metro Lite, Metro Neo Transport to be a reality soon in tier-2, tier-1 peripheral areas

New Delhi: Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government plans to deploy two new technologies -- 'MetroLite' and 'MetroNeo' --to provide metro rail systems at much lesser cost with same experience, convenience and safety in tier-2 cities and peripheral areas of tier-1 cities.

It may be noted that metro train services are expanding all across the country at a rapid pace. Total 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km of metro and regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is under construction in 27 cities.

The Budget proposed central counterpart funding to Kochi Metro Railway Phase-II of 11.5 km at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore, Chennai Metro Railway Phase II of 118.9 km at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore.

Besides, it proposed such funding to Bengaluru Metro Railway Project Phase 2A and 2B of 58.19 km at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore, Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Nashik Metro at a cost of Rs 5,976 crore and Rs 2,092 crore, respectively.

The FM announced Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crore is for capital expenditure. National Rail Plan for India (2030): to create a ‘future ready’ Railway system by 2030, 100% electrification of Broad-Gauge routes to be completed by December, 2023, FM said.

Live TV

#mute

Broad Gauge Route Kilometers (RKM) electrification to reach 46,000 RKM, i.e. 72% by end of 2021. Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and Eastern DFC to be commissioned by June 2022, to bring down the logistic costs – enabling Make in India strategy, the FM said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union Budget
Next
Story

Rail passengers can now enjoy tasty meals via IRCTC e-catering services: Here's how to book food using website, mobile and App
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns violence in Delhi on Republic Day