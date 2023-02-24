topStoriesenglish2576807
NewsBusinessEconomy
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

Unemployment Rate In Urban Areas Falls To 7.2% In October-December 2022 Against 8.7% Year Ago

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) launched Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017, considering the importance of availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Unemployment Rate In Urban Areas Falls To 7.2% In October-December 2022 Against 8.7% Year Ago

New Delhi: Unemployment rate, or the percentage of persons unemployed among the labour force, for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas had declined to 7.2 per cent during October-December 2022 from 8.7 per cent in the same period a year ago. As per the quarterly data of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the unemployment rate in the July-September quarter was at the same level of 7.2 per cent. Similarly, the unemployment rate for both rural and urban areas in usual status during the year 2021-22 was at 4.1 per cent as against 4.2 per cent during the previous year 2020-21.

ALSO READ | Paytm UPI Lite: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Enable THIS New Wallet Here

Considering the importance of availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) launched Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017.

ALSO READ | Mountain of Condoms: Diesel Partners With Durex To Spill 2 Lakh Condoms On Ramp - Here’s Why

The objective of the PLFS is to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators (Worker Population Ratio, Labour Force Participation Rate, Unemployment Rate) in the short time interval of three months for the urban areas only in the `Current Weekly Status` (CWS). It also estimates employment and unemployment indicators in both `Usual Status` and CWS in both rural and urban areas annually.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781