Unemployment rate jumps 16-month high to 8.3% in Dec; THESE states have highest jobless youth

New Delhi: According to figures released on Sunday by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India's jobless rate increased to 8.30% in December, the highest level in 16 months, from 8.00% in November. According to the report, the jobless rate in urban areas increased to 10.09% in December from 8.96% the previous month while the rate in rural areas decreased to 7.44% from 7.55%. Unemployment rate have been varied across different states with Haryana having the highest unemployment rate of 37.4%. While Odisha counted as the lowest unemployment rate in the country with mere 0.9%.

ALSO READ | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes delivery executive on New Year's eve

CMIE published the data every month to measure the unemployment rate across the country. Unemployment in the country reached the peak during the Covid-19 pandemic since then it had been receding until December 2022. Last month of 2022 saw an uptick in the unemployment rate reaching 16-month high to 8.30% overall in India.

ALSO READ | From LPG cylinder price hike to NPS withdrawal rule, 7 major changes from January 1 that will impact you directly

The unemployment rate had declined to 7.2% in the July-September quarter compared to 7.6% in the previous quarter, according to separate quarterly data compiled by state run National Statistical Office (NSO) and released in November.

In December, the unemployment rate rose to 37.4% in the northern state of Haryana, followed by 28.5% in Rajasthan and 20.8% in Delhi, CMIE data showed.

(With Reuters Inputs)