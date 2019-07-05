close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: Government to introduce schemes to encourage role of women in economic growth

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament today that “the role of women is a very sweet story” in India’s growth particularly in the rural economy while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20.

Union Budget 2019: Government to introduce schemes to encourage role of women in economic growth

New Delhi: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament today that “the role of women is a very sweet story” in India’s growth particularly in the rural economy while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20.

The government wishes to encourage and facilitate the role of women in India’s growth story, she added. She proposed to form a broad-based committee with government and private stakeholders to evaluate and suggest action for moving forward.  

Live TV

Nirmala Sitharaman said that gender analysis of the budget aimed at examining the budgetary allocation through a gender lens has been in place for over a decade. She added India can make progress with greater women’s participation in its growth story.  

The Minister quoted Swami Vivekananda’s letter to Swami Ramakrishna in which he had said that “there is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing”.

Finance Minister proposed that for every verified woman Self Help Group (SHG) member, having a Jan Dhan Bank Account, an overdraft of Rs.5,000 will be allowed. She also proposed to expand the Women SHG interest subvention programme to all districts.

Further, one woman in every SHG will also be made eligible for a loan up to Rs 1 lakh under the MUDRA Scheme. The government has supported and encouraged women entrepreneurship through various schemes such as MUDRA, Stand UP India and the Self Help Group (SHG) movement, Sitharaman added.

Tags:
Budget 2019Union Budget 2019India Budget 2019Rail Budget 2019Nirmala Sitharaman
Next
Story

Union Budget 2019: FM announces slew of provisions, exemptions, tax benefits for Indian start-ups

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Union Budget 2019-20: 3% increase in Income tax for those earning Rs 2-5 cr, 7% for income above 5 cr