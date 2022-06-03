New Delhi: Top business tycoons who attended the third ground breaking ceremony here on Friday, lauded the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the implementation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which is helping in the emergence of ‘New India’. Kumarmangalam Birla of Birla group said that his group was investing Rs 40,000 crore in projects that bring jobs for 35,000 youths.

He said that UP had emerged as a much-favoured investment destination which had been helped by the single window system.

Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani group, said that Uttar Pradesh was moving ahead at the speed of a bullet train.

"I have been in the construction business for almost 40 years but I have never seen this speed of business before," he said and complimented the state government for cooperation and assistance being extended to businessman.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India`s growth story. He said the youth of Uttar Pradesh have the ability to give wings to the dreams of corporates and businessmen. "Your dreams will be realised by the commitment and passion of the youth," he stated.

Addressing the Third Ground Breaking Ceremony here, the Prime Minister said, "We are the fastest-growing nation among other G-20 countries. Our government followed the mantra of reform, perform and transform."

He said that policies were now being made with a vision for the future and added, "In the past eight years, we worked to strengthen the digital revolution. We brought in policy stability and erased irrelevant laws."

The Prime Minister further said the global scenario was bringing new opportunities and India was emerging as a dependable friend because it has the capabilities. He added that India`s potential and performance was being appreciated. Also Read: Tesla stops hiring, Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of jobs

He said that after a gap of almost 37 years, people had re-elected a government in Uttar Pradesh which speaks volumes about the performance of the Yogi government. Also Read: Travel, retail sectors on fire! Hiring activity bounces back in May 2022