BPSSC SI PET 2024 Admit Card RELEASED At bpssc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

BPSSC Exam 2024: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Sub-inspector (SI) vacancies today, May 29. Candidates who qualified in the BPSSC SI main written examination can download the BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. According to the official notice, the BPSSC SI PET 2024 is scheduled to be held in Patna during the second week of June. Candidates can use their registration number and date of birth to download the BPSSC SI admit card 2024.

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

The BPSSC PET admit card 2024 is a mandatory document for the examination day. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment examination without their admit cards. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,275 Sub Inspector vacancies in the Bihar police department.

Candidates facing difficulties downloading the BPSSC PET admit card 2024 from the website can obtain their admit cards in person on June 7, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm at the Bihar Police Under Service Commission's office, Harding Road, Patna-800001.

BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2024: How To Download

- Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

- On the home page, look for the BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 link.

- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

- The BPSSC SI PET admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The commission has also issued a list of documents that candidates should carry along with the BPSSC PET admit card 2024. These include a valid photo identity proof, certificate of passing the graduate examination, date of birth certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), and certificate of permanent residence of Bihar State.