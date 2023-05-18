topStoriesenglish2609600
BSE ODISHA 10TH RESULT 2023

BSE Odisha 10h Result 2023: Odisha HSC Result To Be Announced Today On bseodisha.ac.in, Check Official Timing, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be soon declared on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in, scroll down for official websites to check scorecards, timings and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2023 date and time: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 today, May 18. Students who aapeared for the 10th board exams will be able to check their scorecards on the official website of Odisha board - bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date Time

Odisha HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be declared by BSE President Ramashis Hazra today at 10 am. Students will be able to download their Odisha Matric result scorecards from the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm

Students waiting for the Odisha 10th Board Results 2023 will be able to download their BSE Odisha 10th Results 2023 following the simple steps given below 

Steps To Download BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage click on the link that reads - BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened page, entre your login details like roll number, name etc

Step 4:  Click on the "submit" button and your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC Result 2023 and take a printout for the future reference

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, over 5.32 lakh students registered to appear for the BSE Odisha exam that was held from March 10 to 17. In January, the board released the Summative Assessment I result.

