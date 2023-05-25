BSER rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Download Ajmer Rajasthan Board Scorecards Here
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 is now available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download scorecards.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Delared: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer announced the RBSE Class 12th Arts Board Results 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. Rajasthan Board today, announced the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 at 3.15 pm for over 7 lakh students.
Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 can now check and download their RBSE Board Result 2023 marksheets Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023 from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
Here's How To Download BSER 12th Board Result 2023
Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023
Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Direct Link
Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take printout for future reference
RBSE 12th Arts Board Result 2023 Live Updates
The Rajasthan Education Board conducted the RBSE 10th Board Exam from March 16 to April 13 while RBSE 12th Board Exams were conducted Form March 9 to April 12. It is pertinent to note that if the official websites of the board crash on the declaration of results, candidates will be able to check their RBSE Board Result 2023 via SMS. RBSE has already declared Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on May 17.
