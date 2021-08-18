CAT 2021: IIM announces revised eligibility criteria for students with ‘Promoted Or Passed’ certificate, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Wednesday (August 18) announced the eligibility criteria for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many students have been rewarded ‘promotion or pass’ certificates instead of “award of marks”, IIM has given the option to such candidates to select the “promotion or pass” option in the application form. This will enable the candidates to fill and submit the application form hassle-free. This relaxation in eligibility will also be applicable to those final year students with an “award” of marks.

The exception is applicable to candidates who are completing the bachelor’s degree in 2021 or are in the final year bachelor’s programme, i.e., 2021 and 2022 graduation years students.

The official notification read, “This announcement is only applicable on the eligibility criteria for writing the CAT 2021. Candidates are advised to look at and follow respective institution specific admission policy.”

The business management institute said in the last two years, universities issued “promotion/pass” certificates instead of the “marks” certificates as students were promoted without conducting exams.

IIM has decided to remove the minimum marks or equivalent CGPA criteria for the students applying for CAT 2021. It has also withdrawn the requirement of the minimum percentage of marks (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates and 50 per cent for unreserved category) for appearing for the CAT 2021 exam.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification on IIM’s website for more information.

