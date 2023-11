CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be OUT Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CAT Answer Key 2023: The CAT result and answer key will be available soon on the official website. According to reports CAT 2023 Answer key will be released today, November 30, however official update is awaited. The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow will release CAT Answer key 2023 for all three slots. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam 2023 will be able to check and download CAT 2023 answer key, and recorded response from the official website-iimcat.ac.in.

On November 26, 2023, IIM Lucknow held the test in three slots for three parts - VARC, DILR, and QA. When the answer key and results are released, candidates can access them via the official website - iimcat.ac.in. According to previous trends, the exam was held at the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow. Around 3.3 lakh candidates took the exam, and the answer keys are scheduled to be provided within three to four days of the exam day.

The final answer key will be provided after considering the objections. IIM Lucknow will prepare and disseminate the results based on the final key. The results are expected to be revealed in January 2024.

CAT 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key

Visit the iimcat webpage at iimcat.ac.in. Click the 'login' button. Enter your CAT ID and password here. Select 'answer key and response sheet' from the drop-down menu. Download the CAT 2023 answer key PDF and save it to your computer.

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

To determine their probable score, candidates should familiarize themselves with the CAT marking scheme. According to this scheme, correct answers to multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs are awarded 3 marks each, while incorrect answers to MCQs result in a deduction of 1 mark; non-MCQs, however, carry no negative marking for incorrect responses. Unattempted questions do not contribute to the overall marks.

CAT 2023: Result

Based on previous year trends, the outcome can be expected within 20-30 days. The outcome was announced on December 21, 2022. The counselling schedule will be made available as soon as the results are published. Candidates would be able to obtain admission to several IIMs and other top management institutes through the counselling process based on their CAT 2023 results.