trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661891
NewsEducation
CAT REGISTRATION 2023

CAT 2023 Registration Last Date To Apply Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps Here

CAT Registration 2023: Candidates who apply for the IIM CAT exam must pay an application fee. Unreserved applicants would have to pay Rs 2400, while SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 1200, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CAT 2023 Registration Last Date To Apply Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps Here

CAT Registration 2023: The deadline for CAT 2023 registration is today, September 13. The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow, is hosting the CAT 2023 exam, and registrations began on August 2. Candidates interested in pursuing MBA and other management courses at the IIMs and other premier B Schools can apply online at iimcat.ac.in. 

CAT exam must pay an application fee. Unreserved applicants would have to pay Rs 2400, while SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 1200. The application form window will close at 5 p.m., according to the CAT schedule.


CAT Registration 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website-iimcat.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the CAT 2023 registration link

3. Login using the generated credentials and fill in the CAT application form

4. Submit details and upload the asked set of documents 5. Pay the application fee and submit the form 6. Take a print out for the future references

Graduation is required to take the CAT 2023, according to the eligibility conditions. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any field with at least 50% grades from an accredited university.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train