CAT Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT On This Date At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CAT Admit Card 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the CAT 2024 admit cards on November 5, 2024. Once available, candidates who have registered for the exam can download their CAT 2024 admit cards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. To access the hall tickets, candidates must log in to the portal using their registration ID and password. As per the official schedule, CAT 2024 is set to take place on November 24, 2024, across three shifts. The exam will be conducted at designated test centers in over 170 cities nationwide. CAT scores are accepted for admission into 21 IIMs and various other leading MBA institutes across India.

The CAT 2024 exam will consist of three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. The question paper will include both multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions, with a total of 198 marks.

CAT Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CAT 2024 admit card.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your login details.

Step 4: Click the login button, and your CAT 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download your admission ticket.

As per previous patterns, CAT 2024 will be conducted in three shifts: 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The exam will have three sections: Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC). The CAT 2024 paper will consist of 66 questions in total. Candidates will earn three marks for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. However, no negative marks will be given for incorrect responses on non-MCQ questions.

A total of 21 IIMs and more than 1,000 other MBA institutions accept CAT scores. Prominent non-IIM business schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai. Last year, 3.28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 2.88 lakh actually participating.