CBSE Announces Important Update on Annual Psycho-Social Counselling

CBSE Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that its annual psycho-social counselling will begin on February 1, 2025, and continue until April 4, 2025. This initiative is designed to help Class 10 and 12 students manage exam stress as they prepare for their theory exams, which start on February 15, 2025. The free counseling service will be conducted in two phases—before, during, and after the exams—to provide continuous support to students throughout this period.

Here are the key features of the psycho-social counselling session and how it helps students:

24/7 Toll-Free IVRS Support

Students can call the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 anytime for help. The service is available round the clock in Hindi and English. It provides exam tips, time management strategies, stress relief advice, and answers to common questions.

Expert Counselling from Professionals

A team of 66 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors, special educators, and psychologists, will offer guidance. 51 counsellors from India and 15 experts from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE will assist students. Students can access this personalized counselling service from Monday to Saturday, between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM.

Online Mental Health Resources

Bilingual podcasts and video resources on stress management, exam preparation, and mental well-being will be available. Students can access these materials on the CBSE official website (cbse.gov.in).

Since 1998, the board has been dedicated to providing psycho-social counselling to support Class X and XII students during their important exam period.