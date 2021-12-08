CBSE: Registration for classes 9, 11 to begin from THIS date, details here

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for classes 9 and 11 students for session 2021-22 from December 15. The registration link will be available on the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

In a notice on Wednesday (December 8), the CBSE said, “Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board's examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process.”

Further, the Board said that affiliated schools must ensure to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. "Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them," the notification added.

For the new schools, CBSE said, “New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards.”

The registration link will be made live on the CBSE website soon.

