CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Board likely to announce results soon, releases FAQs on evaluation criteria

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Result 2021 soon.

The board has released additional frequently asked questions (FAQs), which is an extension of previously released FAQs. The CBSE Class 10 students can visit the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in for more details.

The list will solve the query of the students and peers on CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 and its evaluation criteria.

The additional FAQs released for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 are categorized under mathematics standard and basic, languages, students in the particular range, the first batch of switch over category schools and more.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, PM Narendra Modi decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams this year.

It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students.

He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

PM Modi said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students. The PM directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

