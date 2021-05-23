हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Class 12 exams cancellation: No decision yet, suggestion sought from states

As the crucial meeting attended by several Union ministers takes place to decide on conducting class 12 board exams is over, sources suggest that there was no consensus.

New Delhi: As the crucial meeting attended by several Union ministers takes place to decide on conducting class 12 board exams is over, sources suggest that there was no consensus.

The government had proposed two options – one option was to hold exams for only limited subjects and another option was to hold exams for all subjects but reduce the time for each exam from 3 hours to 1.5 hours.  

However, most states have refused to hold the exams until the COVID-19 infection is under control. Maharashtra and Delhi have expressed reluctance to hold the exams and want students to be assessed based on internal assessment. while some states suggested declaring it a zero exam year and giving students options to appear for exams at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked states to send their suggestions by May 25 to reach a solution regarding class 12 students at the 'earliest.'

In the meeting, discussions were held on conducting entrance exams including JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET among others.

