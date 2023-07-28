DU PG Admission 2023 Registration Begins At du.ac.in- Direct Link To Apply Via CSAS Portal Here

Delhi University has released the schedule for DU PG Admission 2023. The university has also initiated the CSAS registration for Post Graduate Admissions. It is to be noted that the candidates who have cleared CUET PG 2023 exam will need to register via the CSAS portal for admissions. The candidates can register for the same by going to DU's official website at du.ac.in.

The DU Admission calendar states that the enrollment period for CSAS will be from July 27 to August 10, 2023. Three rounds of CSAS PG Allocation and admissions will take place. The first round will start on August 17, 2023. See the schedule for DU CSAS Round 1 below.

Candidates may opt to visit the official website for the whole DU Admission schedule. For information on how to apply for DU PG Admissions, see the steps listed below.

DU CSAS Portal 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website--du.ac.in.

Step 2- Once the homepage appears, click on the DU CSAS application link.

Step 3- You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4- Now you have to key in the details in the application form and submit the details

Step 5- In the final step, pay the required registration fee and submit.

Step 6- Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The registration portal for the DU CSAS portal opened on 27 July 2023 and will continue to take registrations until August 10, 2023. While round 1 of the results will be declared for Round 1 on August 17, 2023.