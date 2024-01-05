GATE 2024 Admit Card Released At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GATE 2024: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 admit card has been released by IISc Bangalore on gate2024.iisc.ac.in today. Candidates appearing for the February 3 exam must download their admit cards by entering the registration number and date of birth. It is crucial to carry the admit card to the exam hall, as failure to do so will result in not being allowed to take the exam. GATE 2024 will be held in a Computer Based Test format in over 200 cities across India, and candidates will have 3 hours to complete the question paper. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.

GATE 2024 is set to take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE question paper comprises two sections - General Aptitude and Core Discipline (subject-specific topics).

GATE 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official GATE website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Navigate to the GATE 2024 Admit Card link by scrolling down.

Log in with the necessary details.

Once logged in, the admit card will be presented on the screen.

Verify the details on the admit card for accuracy.

Download the admit card for future use.

The General Aptitude section is consistent across all GATE 2024 subjects, accounting for 15% of the total marks. The remaining 85% of the weightage is allocated to subjects, topics from the Core Discipline, and Engineering Mathematics.