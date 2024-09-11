HSSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins At hssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

HSSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened registrations for the Haryana Police General Duty (GD) Constable exam, starting today, September 10th. Eligible candidates can apply for the HSSC GD Constable 2024 exam through the official website, hssc.gov.in. The deadline to submit applications is September 24, 2024. As per the official notification, there is no application fee for candidates from any category.

Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age as of September 1, 2024, with age relaxation available for reserved categories. A minimum qualification of Class 12 from a recognized board or institution is required, along with matriculation in Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Higher educational qualifications will not provide any additional advantage in the selection process. The HSSC recruitment drive seeks to fill 5,600 positions, including 5,000 for male candidates, 600 for female candidates, and 1,000 positions for the Male Indian Reserve Battalions.

HSSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in.

Click "Apply Online" section and select Advt. No. 4/2024.

You'll be redirected to a new page, where you need to find and click on the "Apply Online" link. Enter your CTET Registration Number and click "Check Registration Details."

Next, you'll be directed to the login page.

Enter your login ID and password created during your Common Eligibility Test registration. Complete the HSSC CET Application Form 2024 with all the required information.

Upload the necessary documents, review your application, and verify the details before submitting the form online.

HSSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Publication Date: August 16, 2024

Start Date for Online Applications: September 10, 2024

Deadline for Online Applications: September 24, 2024, by 11:59 PM.

Candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria carefully and submit their applications on time to avoid any last-minute complications.