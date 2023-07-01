IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification Out On ibps.in, Check Vacancy, Eligibility Age Limit & More Here

The IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 was released by the Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection on June 30. Candidates who are interested in the job can apply for the vacancy by visiting the official website at ibps.in. It is to be noted that the application process has already been initiated, and the candidates will be allowed to apply for the same till July 21. However, the candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

For the next Common Recruitment Process, which will choose candidates for positions in the member banks' clerical cadre, the preliminary and main online exams are tentatively scheduled for August/September and October 2023.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Step 1- Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2- Once the homepage appears, click on the apply link for CRP Clerk.

Step 3- You will be directed to the application. Now, after registering yourself, fill in the application form.

Step 4- Once the application is submitted, you can pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 5- Candidates are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be at least 20 years old and no older than 28 years old, which means they must have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2003, inclusive (both dates).

The applicant must have a degree in any field from a school accredited by the Indian government or possess an equivalent credential acknowledged as such by the federal government. On the day they register, candidates must provide a current mark sheet or degree certificate proving their graduation status and showing the percentage of marks they received.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Number Of Vacancies

This hiring campaign is being held to fill 6030 clerk positions that are open in various banks across the nation.