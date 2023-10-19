IBPS PO Result 2023 Released At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

IBPS PO Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released the IBPS PO Result on October 18, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can see their results on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates who took the preliminary exam can get their results by providing their registration ID and password. On November 5, 2023, qualifying candidates will take the mains test.

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 was held on September 23 and 30. The recruiting is for a total of 3849 positions. Those who pass all three rounds will be chosen.

IBPS PO Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

2. From the homepage, navigate to the CRP/PO MT area.

3. Navigate to the "Common Recruitment Process For Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XIII" link.

4. Next, click the result status link.

5. A new page will be displayed.

6. Enter your registration number and birth date.

7. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

8. Save a copy of the result for future use.

The admission card for the mains exam, which is slated for November 5, 2023, will be made available in due course. Check the official website for the most recent information on the IBPS PO Exam 2023 scorecard, cut off, mains admit card and so on.