IIIT Delhi

IIIT Delhi online admission for M. Tech 2020 courses begin, check full details

IIIT- Delhi is accepting online admission for M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), and Computational Biology (CB) courses.

IIIT Delhi online admission for M. Tech 2020 courses begin, check full details
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has started the admission process for M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), and Computational Biology (CB) courses.

The candidates who are interested for IIIT Delhi M. Tech courses can visit the website- www.iiitd.ac.in for more details related to admissions. Students can chek their eligibility criteria and also download application form. 

The number of available seats will be announced on November 13, 2020. 

Live TV

Tentatively there are 12 seats for M. Tech. (CSE) through GATE; 16 seats for M. Tech. (ECE) through GATE and 3 seats for non-GATE applicants. 

There are 10 seats in M. Tech (CB) that the aspiring candidates will be competing for. 

Read: CBSE may release datesheet for 2021 Class 12 exams soon, here's all updates students should know 

The last date and time for online applications is November 22, 2020 till 5 PM.

The shortlisted candidates will announced on November 23 while the online interview of fresh applicants will take place on November 24-25. 

The merit list for CSE, ECE and CB will be published on November 26. The Refresher Classes will begin from December 14, 2020 (tentatively).

The IIIT Delhi is one of country’s most popular institutes, and there are droves of students that aspire to become a part of its legacy. 

