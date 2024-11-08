IIM CAT Admit Card 2024 Released At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CAT Admit Card 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has issued the 2024 Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can now check and download their admit cards. It is important to note that carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall is mandatory; without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam on November 24. Although there has been no official notification about the admit card release on the website, candidates have reported that they are able to access the admit card link by logging into their accounts on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must ensure that their name matches the one on their ID, and verify that their photograph and signature are clear. Additionally, they should check the accuracy of identification numbers and date of birth and carefully review the exam day guidelines.

As per the official website, CAT 2024 will take place on November 24, 2024, across 170 cities. The exam duration is 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates must finish one section before proceeding to the next.

CAT Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' link.

Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download it.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

CAT 2024 consists of three sections that candidates must complete: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA to be eligible for the exam. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the minimum required marks are 45% or its equivalent CGPA.