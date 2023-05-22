JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download Marksheets

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council class 10th and 12th results are most likely to be declared anytime soon. As per media report, the board is expected to release the result for matric and Class 12 Science steam on Tuesdy i.e. on May 23. Once declared, students who appeared in the JAC board class 10 and class 12 examinations this year, will be be able to check their board results from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.



This year, the JAC is also expected to release the merit list and toppers' name along with the board results. The JAC class 10th examinations were announced from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. Candidates will be able to check their results through their login details.

Visit the official website of JAC - www.jacresults.com



On the home page, click on JAC class 10th result link



Fill in your credentials and click on login



Click on the Submit tab



Your result will appear on the screen



Check and keep the hard copy for future use



For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.



