JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download Marksheets

Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to release the JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 anytime soon. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council class 10th and 12th results are most likely to be declared anytime soon. As per media report, the board is expected to release the result for matric and Class 12 Science steam on Tuesdy i.e. on May 23. Once declared, students who appeared in the JAC board class 10 and class 12 examinations this year, will be be able to check their board results from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

This year, the JAC is also expected to release the merit list and toppers' name along with the board results. The JAC class 10th examinations were announced from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. Candidates will be able to check their results through their login details.



Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result: Check Steps To Download Marksheets 
 

Visit the official website of JAC - www.jacresults.com

On the home page, click on JAC class 10th result link

Fill in your credentials and click on login

Click on the Submit tab

Your result will appear on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy for future use

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

