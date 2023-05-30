topStoriesenglish2615450
NewsEducation
JAC 12TH RESULT 2023

JAC Board 12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared Today At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Jharkhand board class 12th result will be released today, scroll down for the steps to download scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JAC Board 12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared Today At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce JAC 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams today, May 30. Students who appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts, commerce will be able to check JAC result 2023 12th arts and JAC commerce 12th result 2023 on the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link will also be provided here. Students will have to enter roll code and roll number to check JAC 12th result 2023 commerce and JAC 12th board arts result 2023.

Pass percentage of girls and boys, overall pass percentage, district wise result, toppers name and other details will be shared soon. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board 12th Exams from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023. this year, over 4 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. 

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their JAC Board 12th Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce strams from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here. JAC 12th science result 2023 was announced earlier and the pass percentage was 81.45%. Last year, the pass percentage of arts stream was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?