Live | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (ANYTIME): Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM On jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Jharkhand board class 12th results for Commerce and Science to be declared today, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce JAC 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams today, May 30. Students who appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts, commerce will be able to check JAC result 2023 12th arts and JAC commerce 12th result 2023 on the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link will also be provided here. Students will have to enter roll code and roll number to check JAC 12th result 2023 commerce and JAC 12th board arts result 2023.
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their JAC Board 12th Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce strams from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here. JAC 12th science result 2023 was announced earlier and the pass percentage was 81.45%. Last year, the pass percentage of arts stream was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: How To Check Result via SMS?
Students can also use SMS to check the JAC Class 12th Result 2023. To access the Arts section of the JAC 12th test result in 2023, students must submit an SMS in a specific manner.
Jharkhand Board Result Live Updates: JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 On DigiLocker
Step 1: Download DigiLocker application on your mobile or you can visit the Digilocker website.
Step 2: Sign up using your credentials not. Otherwise, login using your login details
Step 3: Visit the education category and search for Jharkhand State Board or Jharkhand Academic Council
Step 4: Select Class 12 Marksheet
Step 5: Provide your JAC Roll Number, Roll Code and Year of Exam
Step 6: Download your JAC Class 12th Result 2023
JAC Class 12th results 2023 Live: Check Scores Via SMS
1. Type an SMS in this format: RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no
2. Send it to 56263
3. The JAC 12th result 2023 Jharkhand arts and commerce will be sent as SMS
Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Passing Criteria
Students will have to score at least 33% marks in all the subject to qualify Jharkhand board 12th result arts and commerce. Students who fail to score 33% marks can appear for the JAC 12 result 2023 compartment exam.
JAC12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Class 12 Results Online
- Go to jharresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Class 12th result link
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and login
- View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.
Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Live Updates: 12th Science results already out
While Arts and Commerce stream students wait, JAC has already announced Science stream results along with Matric results. The pass percentage in the Science stream was at 81.45 per cent.
JAC 12th result 2023 Arts, Commerce Live Updates: Date And Time
Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 12th result 2023 for arts and commerce streams today, May 30 at 2 PM. The results will be available at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.