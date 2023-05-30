Live | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (ANYTIME): Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM On jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce JAC 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams today, May 30. Students who appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts, commerce will be able to check JAC result 2023 12th arts and JAC commerce 12th result 2023 on the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link will also be provided here. Students will have to enter roll code and roll number to check JAC 12th result 2023 commerce and JAC 12th board arts result 2023.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their JAC Board 12th Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce strams from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here. JAC 12th science result 2023 was announced earlier and the pass percentage was 81.45%. Last year, the pass percentage of arts stream was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.