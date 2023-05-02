JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court To Hear 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria Plea Today

JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court will be hearing the JEE Main 2023 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria Plea today, May 2, 2023. In the previous hearing, which was scheduled on April 24, 2023, the third attempt for JEE Mains 2023 was ruled out. During the hearing that was heard earlier on April 24, the Government and NTA stated that a third attempt would not be given for candidates as it would be difficult to conduct another one. The hearing for the JEE Main 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria will be heard today.

The NTA removed the JEE Main 75% criteria last year as an one-time measure due to academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition also stated that the NTA in the past used to declare the IIT JEE Main 2023 exam dates two to three months prior to the examination. However, the announcement of exams in such short notice will not give enough time for preparation.

JEE Main Session 2, 2023: Result Released

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result for B.E/B.Tech Paper has been released on April 29, 2023 for over 9.4 lakh candidates who registered for the exam. This year, 43 students scored a 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 January-April Session. The exam was held on April 6,8,9,10,11,12,13 and 15, 2023 as per the schedule.

JEE Main Session 2: Cut Off

The cut-off for JEE (Advanced) for the general category is 90.77 this year, up from 88.41 last year, according to the NTA. It is 75.62 for individuals in the economically weaker section (EWS), which is much higher than 63.11 from the previous year. OBC, SC, and ST categories now have 73.61, 51.97, and 37.23 respectively, up from 67, 43.08, and 26.77 from the previous year. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main applicants must be selected in order to participate in JEE Advanced, for which registration opened on April 30.