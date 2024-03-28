JEE Main Session 2 City Intimation Slip 2024 Released At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2024 session 2. The exam city slip is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website. This will notify candidates about the locations of their exams. To access the exam city slip, candidates will require their application number, birth date, and course name. The exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15. For the engineering entrance exam's second session, about 12 lakh people had enrolled. There will be two shifts for the exam. From 9 a.m. to noon, the first shift exam will take place. On the other hand, the examination for the second shift will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.

Enrollment in engineering programmes at IIT, NIT, and other institutions requires passing the JEE Main examination. Over 11 lakh candidates registered for the first session of the exam this year, which took place from January 24 to February 1. This year, 23 students have achieved a 100 percentile score. Telangana has the most people who scored in the 100 percentile, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to download slip here

1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website.

2. Choose "JEE(Main) 2024: City Intimation for Session-2" from the homepage.

3. A new tab will appear.

4. Type in the course number, security pin, date of birth, and application number.

5. The screen will display the city slip.

6. Download the file and save a duplicate.

NTA scores, which are based on the relative performance of all test takers in a single session, are normalised scores over multi-session papers. For every exam session, the marks obtained are converted into a scale that goes from 100 to 0. The percentage of marks obtained and the NTA score are not the same.