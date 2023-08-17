trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650085
NewsEducation
JEECUP RESULT 2023

JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2023 DECLARED On jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JEECUP Result 2023 is out now, candidates who took the entrance examination for UPJEE(P) can check and download their results from the below given direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2023 DECLARED On jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2023

JEECUP Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2023 Result today, August 17. Candidates who took the entrance examination for UPJEE(P) can check and download their results from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The provisional answer key for the same was issued on August 10 and candidates were allowed to raise grievances against it till August 11 by making a payment of Rs 100 per question for each challenge. 

JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2023: Direct Link

JEECUP UPJEE RESULT 2023: Steps To Check Result Here


Step 1- Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the result link on the homepage

Step 3 - On the webpage, log in using the required credentials

Step 4- Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download and save for future use

JEECUP Result 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam was held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper comprised both English and Hindi languages. While four marks are given for every right answer, one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. The application correction window was available from June 21 to 27.

JEECUP conducts the UPJEE every year for admissions to state-level government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 will have to next participate in the online counselling process and choose colleges and seats. Following this, the authorities will release a merit list. Students will have to freeze or float their choice of stream or college by paying the seat acceptance fee.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train