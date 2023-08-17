JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2023 DECLARED On jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JEECUP Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2023 Result today, August 17. Candidates who took the entrance examination for UPJEE(P) can check and download their results from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The provisional answer key for the same was issued on August 10 and candidates were allowed to raise grievances against it till August 11 by making a payment of Rs 100 per question for each challenge.

JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2023: Direct Link

JEECUP UPJEE RESULT 2023: Steps To Check Result Here

Step 1- Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the result link on the homepage

Step 3 - On the webpage, log in using the required credentials

Step 4- Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download and save for future use

JEECUP Result 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam was held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper comprised both English and Hindi languages. While four marks are given for every right answer, one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. The application correction window was available from June 21 to 27.

JEECUP conducts the UPJEE every year for admissions to state-level government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 will have to next participate in the online counselling process and choose colleges and seats. Following this, the authorities will release a merit list. Students will have to freeze or float their choice of stream or college by paying the seat acceptance fee.