JoSAA Counselling 2023 Cut-off For Round 1 Released On josaa.nic.in For Top IITs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the cutoff for the first round on the official website josaa.nic.in. After each round of JoSAA counselling, the authority announces the cutoff scores. The JoSAA cutoff announced by the authority are used to do ranks for the students who qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Through this exam, the students can get admitted into Indian Institute Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) along with other government funded institutions.

The JEE Advanced score 2023, the choices made, and the seat availability all factor into the JoSAA counselling allotment list. On July 6, the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation for 2023 will be made public. From July 7 through July 11, you can withdraw and leave the round 2 seat allocation process. The round 3 allotment outcome will then be made public on July 12 after that.

For famous universities like the IITs, NITs, IIITs, and others, the cutoff ranks have already been made public. For instance, the final rank for the Computer Science programme at IIT Bombay is AIR 291, while the final rank for the Computer Science programme at IIT Delhi is AIR 115. The closing rank for the computer science programme at IIT Delhi for female-only (including Supernumerary) applicants is 419.

The cutoff for the Computer Science programme at NIT Tiruchirappalli is AIR 4661 for applicants from their home states and 1147 for candidates from other states. Finally, the Computer Science programme at NIT Warangal concluded at AIR 2075 for students from other states and 2971 for candidates from other states.