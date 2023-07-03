TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be Released Soon At tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Manabadi- Check Details Here

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 can be released anytime soon by the Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per multiple reports online, the results for the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year are to be released on 5 July 2023. The first and second year supplementary results will be made available online by the TSBIE.

In order to access the marksheet, students who took the exam should be prepared with their roll number and any other requested information. According to recent trends, the TS Inter supply results for the first and second years will be made public at the same time.

The TSBIE administered the TS Inter Supplementary Exams from June 12 to June 20. Results for the first and second years of Telangana Inter will comprise information about the student, such as name, hall ticket number, district, marks earned in various classes and practicals, overall score, qualifying status for each subject, and grade attained.

2,72,208 of the 4,33,082 students who registered for the TS Inter first-year exams this year passed, for a pass percentage of 62.85 percent overall. Similar results occurred in the TS Inter second-year exams, when 2,56,241 of the 3,80,920 applicants who registered for the exam succeeded, for a pass rate of 67.27 percent overall.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1- Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2- Once you visit the website it will redirect you to the homage. Now click on the latest news section.

Step 3- Now select the result link and feed in the required credentials.

Step 4- Now the result appear on the screen.

Step 5- Students are advised to download the same and take a printout for future reference.