Karnataka Pre-University supplementary exams to be held from August 19

New Delhi: The Karnataka supplementary examinations for Pre-University students will be conducted from August 19 to September 3. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said on Saturday (August 14) that nearly 18,414 students from 5,546 colleges have applied for the supplementary examinations, IANS reported.

These exams will be organised across 187 centres and the Deputy Commissioners of districts will be responsible for the smooth conduct of exams. Nagesh has directed the district authorities to ensure complete preparations by August 17.

“There should be no discrepancy in the conduct of examinations and it will be held under the monitoring of Deputy Commissioners,” the Primary and Secondary Education Minister said.

The supplementary exams will be held for students who are unsatisfied with the marks or those who were absent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka 2nd pre-university course (PUC) exam result was released on July 20 on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The results were announced without holding exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The pass percentage was 100% in the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021 where results were formulated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

In the arts stream, a total of 69,529 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam. The Science stream witnessed 2,19,777 students registering for the exam and as many as 2,51,686 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam in Commerce stream.



(With IANS inputs)

