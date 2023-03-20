LIVE Updates | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Inter Result To Be OUT On March 21 At 4 PM On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - Check Time, Direct Link And More Here
Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board conducted Inter exams from February 1 to February 14. Result will likely be out on March 21.
Trending Photos
Bihar 12th Board Result (SOON) Live Updates: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12th board results or Bihar Intermediate results soon. As per the latest reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results tomorrow 21 March 2023. However, an official confirmation on the release date and time for the Bihar 12th board Result is awaited. Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th will be able to Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14. The BSEB Inter Exams were conducted in two shifts on all exam days. Over 13 lakh students registered for BSEB Class 12 exams 2023. Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students. On March 3, the Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on its official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Bihar Board 12th Results 2023
Bihar Board 2023 result Class 12th Live Updates: Passing Marks
The BSEB students must have to score 30 percent of the total marks in the theory exam of each subject and 40 percent of the total marks in the practical exam of each subject.
BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Credentials To Check Class 12th Result
Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in will be updated with the BSEB 12th result in 2023. Students would need to input their roll number and roll code in order to check the Bihar inter 2023 result.
Bihar Board 2023 Live Updates: Result 2022
Last year, BSEB conducted board exams for the Intermediate class on similar dates and announced results on March 16.
Bihar board Inter result 2023 Live: Pass Percentage Last Year
Last year, 80.15 per cent of the total students who wrote Inter final exam were declared pass.
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 Result Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard
Step 1: Visit BSEB official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘BSEB 12th result 2023’ link.
Step 3: Enter the roll code, roll number and captcha in the given spaces.
Step 4: Submit details and the Bihar Board Class 12th result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result PDF and print a copy for further reference.
Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Expected On March 21
Bihar Board class 12th result will likely be out tomorrow. Candidates can check Bihar board 12th result here as well. Direct link will be provided here
More Stories