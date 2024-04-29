HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results Out Today At 2:30PM
HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has slated the release of the Class 12th board examination results for today at 2:30 pm.
Trending Photos
HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is scheduled to announce the results of its Class 12th board examinations today at 2:30 pm. The Board has informed about the definite time through a press conference. Upon release, students affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE board will be able to access their individual grades on hpbose.org by inputting their respective roll numbers.
Last year, the board announced that a total of 1,05,369 students participated in the HP board 12th examination, with 83,418 of them, or 79.74%, successfully passing it. The results for all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared today.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For All Latest Updates
HP Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE: Results To Be Declared Within Hours
The HPBOSE will announce the results for all streams (Commetrce, Science and Arts) today at 2:30PM. The names of top scorers along with their marks will be declared at the press conference.
HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2024 Live: Last Year's Toppers Across Streams
The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board toppers from the previous year are
- Tarnija Sharma (97.4%) in the arts
- Ojaswini Upmanyu (98.6%) in science
- Vrinda Thakur (98.4%) in Commerce
HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: How To Check HPBOSE Class 12 Results In 2024
Students should take these steps to view their HPBOSE Class 12 results:
- Go to the official website: Open your browser, then navigate to hpbose.org.
- Find the link for the results: Look for the link to the Class 12 results 2024 on the homepage.
- Enter your information here: After clicking the link, fill out the blanks with your roll number and any other information that is needed.
- View and save your Result: Once you submit the information, your result will show on the screen. It is recommended that students download and print their scores for their records.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Toppers Name Will Be Shared Via Press Conference
The Himachal Pradesh board plans to unveil the list of top scorers across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams in the press conference along with their respective board exam marks.
HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2023 Live: Last Year's HP Board Class 12 Commerce Toppers
- Vrinda Thakur, 98.4%
- Anisha 98%
- Ankita, Sweta Devi 97.6%
HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Login Credentials Required To Check Marks
Students are required to use their roll numbers to access the marks for the Himachal Pradesh board exams. The scorecards will be available on hpbose.org from April 29th.