HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results Out Today At 2:30PM

HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is scheduled to announce the results of its Class 12th board examinations today at 2:30 pm. The Board has informed about the definite time through a press conference. Upon release, students affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE board will be able to access their individual grades on hpbose.org by inputting their respective roll numbers.

Last year, the board announced that a total of 1,05,369 students participated in the HP board 12th examination, with 83,418 of them, or 79.74%, successfully passing it. The results for all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared today.