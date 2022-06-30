JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results to be announced Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: Check Jharkhand Board, JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts, Commerce at jacresults.com.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12 board exam results for the commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 12 board examinations in the Commerce and Arts streams can access their results via the official websites. Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.
The Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam was cancelled to protect the students' health and safety. A different marking scheme was used to prepare the JAC class 12 results. Students' performance in class 11 and assessments were used to evaluate them. A total of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination, with 3,27,235 of them successfully promoted and passing.
JAC Results 2022: Last year exams
The Class 12 Board examination began on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was administered offline in accordance with all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and federal governments.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022: Total Students
1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The result will be announced at 2.30 pm.
JAC Class 12th results 2022: Results to be out soon
Today, June 30,2022, the jac result.com 12th arts will be released. Students can view the JAC 12 arts result 2022 and JAC 12 commerce result 2022 on the official website, jac.nic.in.
