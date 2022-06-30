JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 (Soon) LIVE Update: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12 board exam results for the commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 12 board examinations in the Commerce and Arts streams can access their results via the official websites. Over 2 lakh students await Jharkhand, JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.

The Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The exam was cancelled to protect the students' health and safety. A different marking scheme was used to prepare the JAC class 12 results. Students' performance in class 11 and assessments were used to evaluate them. A total of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination, with 3,27,235 of them successfully promoted and passing.