Live Updates | Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Class 10th Result Declared, Result Link To Activate At 4 PM- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 (SOON) Live Updates: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Class 10 results today. According to reports, the Kerala SSLC results would be released at 3:00 pm. Once the results are announced, students who took the exam this year will be able to check their Kerla SSLC Result 2023 on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC exam took place from March 9 to March 29, 2023. This year, a total of 4,19,554 students took the exam. The pass rate is predicted to be in the 90s. On the same day, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also reveal the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results. Students can also access their results via SMS via the Saphalam app.