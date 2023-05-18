Live Updates | Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Class 10th Result Declared, Result Link To Activate At 4 PM- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 (ANYTIME) Live Updates: Check Kerala SSLC results 2023 / Kerala Class 10th Result 2023 / Kerala Board Result 2023 will be declared around 3:00PM by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan on keralaresults.nic, scroll down for direct link, toppers list and other details here.
Trending Photos
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 (SOON) Live Updates: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Class 10 results today. According to reports, the Kerala SSLC results would be released at 3:00 pm. Once the results are announced, students who took the exam this year will be able to check their Kerla SSLC Result 2023 on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.
Check Kerala SSLC results 2023 / Kerala Class 10th Result 2023 / Kerala Board Result 2023 will be declared at Kerala Pareekshabhavan on keralaresults.nic
The Kerala SSLC exam took place from March 9 to March 29, 2023. This year, a total of 4,19,554 students took the exam. The pass rate is predicted to be in the 90s. On the same day, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also reveal the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results. Students can also access their results via SMS via the Saphalam app.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023.
Kerala State SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: 68,694 students got A+ grade
This year, a total of 68,694 students got A plus in Kerala 10th results. The direct link will be available at 4 pm.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th Scorecard Out
Kerala Class 10th Result Declared- Check Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here
Kerala SSLC result 2023 Live: Result Declared, 99.70% students pass
This year the over all pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th is 99.70%.
Kerala SSLC Result Live Updates 2023: Check Result Via Saphalam Mobile App
Students can also check their results on Saphalam Mobile App.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Result Live: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in website crashed
Kerala Class 10 results are about to release in just a few minutes from now, and as students have started trying to access their Kerala SSLC marksheet at the official website, the main website of the board has crashed.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: How to check via SMS
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be declared today, May 19, 2023. Once the Kerala SSLC Result is declared, students will be able to check their SSLC 10th Result on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Official Websites To Check Scorecards
- keralaresults.nic.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
- results.kerala.gov.in
- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Kerala 10th Result To Be Declared Soon
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Or Kerala Board 10th Result 2023 will be soon released on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in, DIRECT LINK for Kerala 10th Result 2023 will be published here soon
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps to download Kerala 10th Board Scorecards
Step 1: Visit any of the SSLC result 2023 Kerala site - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the designated SSLC 2023 Kerala result link
Step 3: Key in roll number, date of birth to access Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan SSLC result 2023
Step 4: Submit and and your Kerala SSLC results 2023 will appear on the official website
Step 5: Download your Kerala Board 10th Results 2023 and take a printoput
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Official Websites
1. prd.kerala.gov.in
2. results.kerala.gov.in
3. examresults.kerala.gov.in
4. pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
5. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
6. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC 2023 Live: Examination Details
Kerala SSLC exams were held this year from March 9 to March 29. Around 4.19 lakh students took the tests at 2,960 examination centres. Mock SSLC exams began on February 27 and ended on March 3.
Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check result via SMS
- Type the message in the following format: “Kerala10 <space> Roll_Number” (without quotes).
- Replace “Roll_Number” with your actual roll number assigned for the SSLC examination.
- Send the message to the number 56263.
- Wait for a response from the system.
- The result will be sent back to you as an SMS on the same number.
- Check your messages for the Kerala SSLC Result 2023.
- Take a screenshot or note down the result for future reference
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Minimum passing marks
To pass the examination, a student must achieve a minimum of 35% in all topics.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Exam Held
The Kerala SSLC examination was held between March 9 and March 29 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Nearly 4,19,554 pupils have registered for the SSLC exam at this point.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Official websites to check result
Kerala SSLC Results would be announced at 3:00 PM, according to reports. Students can check and download the Kerala board SSLC results as soon as they are declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result date
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th examination tomorrow at 3 PM.