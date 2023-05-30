LIVE | Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Odisha HSC Matric Results Expected Soon On chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2023 is expected to be announced soon by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education. The board is anticipated to release the Odisha 12th Results 2023 by May 31, 2023, according to the most recent reports; however, official information on the date and time of the result announcement is still awaited.

Students can check their results once they have been declared by checking the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students need to register with their roll number and registration number in order to view the Odisha CHSE Class 12th result 2023.