MHT CET LAW Result 2022 (LIVE): Scorecards releasing TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link, cut off and more here
The MHT CET 2022 Result for LLB courses is expected to be declared today on cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.
MH LAW CET Result 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra is expected to announce the MHT CET Results 2022 for Law courses today, September 10, 2022. MH CET LLB 3 year result and MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be soon available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. However, an official announcement about the release date and time of the MH LAW CET Result 2022 is awaited.
Once released, the direct link to download the MH CET law merit list will be provided here. Candidates can check the MH Law CET 202 Result following the simple steps given here. Over 140 law colleges and universities in Maharashtra accept MH CET law 2022 scores. The CET Cell will conduct the centralised admission process (CAP) for all participating colleges.
MH CET Law Result 2022 - Top law colleges
- Government Law College, Mumbai
- Indian Law Society Law College, Pune
- SVKMs Pravin Gandhi College of Law, Mumbai
- DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune
- Dr DY Patil Vidya Pratishthan Society Dr DY Patil Law College, Pune
- Rizvi Law College, Mumbai
MH CET law result 2022: Seats in LLB courses
The participating colleges offers a combined intake of around 11,000 seats in 5-year LLB and 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme.
MAH LLB 5 year CET result
Once released, candidates can check their MHT CET Result for 5-year LLB programme on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT Law CET Result 202: Cap round
MHT CET counselling is conducted online through Centralized Admission Process (CAP) which includes registration, verification of documents, choice filling, allotment of seats,
MH CET LLB result time
The CET Cell has not announced the exact time for the declaration of the result. However, based on previous years' trends, and MH CET results for other programmes, it can be released by evening.
MH CET LAW Result 2022
MH CET Law result 2022 is expected to be declared today at cetcell.mahacet.org for both 3 year and 5 year LLB courses.
