MHT CET LAW Result 2022 (LIVE): Scorecards releasing TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link, cut off and more here

MH LAW CET Result 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra is expected to announce the MHT CET Results 2022 for Law courses today, September 10, 2022. MH CET LLB 3 year result and MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be soon available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. However, an official announcement about the release date and time of the MH LAW CET Result 2022 is awaited.

Once released, the direct link to download the MH CET law merit list will be provided here. Candidates can check the MH Law CET 202 Result following the simple steps given here. Over 140 law colleges and universities in Maharashtra accept MH CET law 2022 scores. The CET Cell will conduct the centralised admission process (CAP) for all participating colleges.