MHT CET LAW Result 2022 for 5 year LLB program DECLARED on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MH CET LAW Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 11, 2022. Candidates check their MHT CET LLB 5 year result on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Law exams can check their scorecards following the simple steps given below or with the direct link provided below

Here's how to download MAH LLB CET Result 2022

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022.

Enter your application number and password

Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard appear on screen

Download the scorecard and take the printout

The MAH CET 2022 law result for five years LLB program will be declared in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.